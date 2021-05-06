Raymond James Remains a Hold on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Hold rating on Insight Enterprises (NSIT) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.59, close to its 52-week high of $104.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and Arrow Electronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Insight Enterprises with a $105.67 average price target.

Based on Insight Enterprises’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.29 billion and net profit of $53.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.3 billion and had a net profit of $42.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NSIT in relation to earlier this year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global information technology, which engages in the provision of helping businesses of all sizes, government organizations, and healthcare and educational institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.