Raymond James Remains a Hold on German American Bancorp (GABC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on German American Bancorp (GABC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 40.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for German American Bancorp.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on German American Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.83 million and net profit of $20.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.69 million and had a net profit of $15.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GABC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking; Trust and Investment Advisory Services; Insurance Operations; and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Trust and Investment Advisory Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products, primarily in the local market of the subsidiary of the company. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.