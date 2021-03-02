Raymond James Remains a Hold on Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Genuine Parts Company (GPC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.31, close to its 52-week high of $109.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Wesco International, and Fastenal Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Genuine Parts Company with a $101.50 average price target, a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Based on Genuine Parts Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion and net profit of $171 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.28 billion and had a net profit of $8.92 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GPC in relation to earlier this year.

Genuine Parts Co. engages in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial, Office Products, and Electrical/Electronic Materials. The Automotive segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles. The Industrial segment distributes a wide variety of industrial bearings, mechanical and fluid power transmission equipment, including hydraulic and pneumatic products, material handling components, and related parts and supplies. The Office products segment distributes a wide variety of office products, computer supplies, office furniture, and business electronics. The Electrical/Electronic Materials segment distributes a wide variety of electrical/electronic materials, including insulating and conductive materials for use in electronic and electrical apparatus. The company was founded by Carlyle Fraser on May 7, 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.