Raymond James Remains a Hold on Galapagos (GLPG)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 66.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Hold with an average price target of $122.08, a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Galapagos’ market cap is currently $7.15B and has a P/E ratio of -16.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.20.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.