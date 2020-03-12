Raymond James Remains a Hold on Enerplus (ERF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Enerplus (ERF) today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.73, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Canadian Natural.

Enerplus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.81, a 354.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.74 and a one-year low of $1.63. Currently, Enerplus has an average volume of 1.92M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.