Raymond James Remains a Hold on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.88, close to its 52-week high of $34.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elanco Animal Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.33.

Elanco Animal Health’s market cap is currently $14.68B and has a P/E ratio of -24.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.56.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine. The Companion Animal Disease Prevention category engages in the broadest parasiticide portfolios in the companion animal sector based on indications, species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. The Companion Animal Therapeutics category provides the details of broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indications and disease stages. The Food Animal Future Protein & Health category includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics, serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. It also focuses on developing functional nutritional health products that promote food animal health, including enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics. The Food Animal Ruminants & Swine category develops animal food products used in ruminant and swine production. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in Greenfield, IN.