Raymond James Remains a Hold on DR Horton (DHI)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Hold rating on DR Horton (DHI) on July 30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.09, close to its 52-week high of $70.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and NexPoint Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DR Horton with a $72.33 average price target, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on DR Horton’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.39 billion and net profit of $631 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.91 billion and had a net profit of $475 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DHI in relation to earlier this year.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a national homebuilder that engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets. The company was founded by Donald Ray Horton in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.