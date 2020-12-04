Raymond James Remains a Hold on Chimera Investment (CIM)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Chimera Investment (CIM) on May 6. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Chimera Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $22.99 and a one-year low of $6.42. Currently, Chimera Investment has an average volume of 4.47M.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of mortgage assets. It includes residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.