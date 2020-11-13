Raymond James Remains a Hold on Blackbaud (BLKB)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Blackbaud (BLKB). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 74.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackbaud is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00, implying a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Blackbaud’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $215 million and net profit of $4.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $221 million and had a net profit of $4.57 million.

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.