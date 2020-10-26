Raymond James Remains a Hold on Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 83.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

Bank Of Marin Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

Based on Bank Of Marin Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.19 million and net profit of $7.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.06 million and had a net profit of $8.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMRC in relation to earlier this year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through the Bank of Marin, which engages in the provision financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.