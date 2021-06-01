Raymond James Remains a Hold on Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $233.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.81, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $276.69 and a one-year low of $210.28. Currently, Amgen has an average volume of 2.78M.

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.

