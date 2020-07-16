Raymond James Remains a Buy on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) yesterday and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.2% and a 26.4% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Birchcliff Energy.

Whitecap Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.37 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Whitecap Resources has an average volume of 84.58K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPGYF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.