Raymond James Remains a Buy on Wells Fargo (WFC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Wells Fargo (WFC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 37.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wells Fargo with a $39.67 average price target, representing a -0.1% downside. In a report issued on April 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Wells Fargo’s market cap is currently $164.5B and has a P/E ratio of 99.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WFC in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1852, California-based Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified financial services company, which is engaged in banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

