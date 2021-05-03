Raymond James Remains a Buy on Verizon (VZ)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Verizon (VZ) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 58.4% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and GTT Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verizon with a $61.30 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.95 and a one-year low of $52.85. Currently, Verizon has an average volume of 18.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VZ in relation to earlier this year.

Verizon Communications, Inc. provides wireless and wireline communications services and products through its two segments: Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group. The Verizon Business segment also offers video and data services, corporate networking solutions, security and managed network services, local and long distance voice services and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

