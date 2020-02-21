Raymond James Remains a Buy on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.93, close to its 52-week high of $71.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $63.50, representing a -11.4% downside. In a report released today, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.70 and a one-year low of $47.52. Currently, Texas Roadhouse has an average volume of 741.6K.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names.