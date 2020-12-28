Raymond James Remains a Buy on Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.4% and a 44.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teva Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.40, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Gabelli also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.98 billion and GAAP net loss of $4.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.26 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $314 million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.