Raymond James Remains a Buy on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Buy rating on Tecnoglass (TGLS) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.24.

Wilson has an average return of 61.1% when recommending Tecnoglass.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #472 out of 7492 analysts.

Tecnoglass has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $3.45. Currently, Tecnoglass has an average volume of 179.9K.

Tecnoglass, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products. It offers insulating, laminated, and monolithic glass. The company was founded on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia.