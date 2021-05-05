Raymond James Remains a Buy on SiTime Corporation (SITM)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on SiTime Corporation (SITM) yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and NXP Semiconductors.

SiTime Corporation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.33, which is a 49.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

SiTime Corporation’s market cap is currently $1.62B and has a P/E ratio of -154.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.17.

SiTime Corp. engages in developing, designing and selling silicon timing systems solutions. Its products include precision super-TCXOs, super-TCXOs, 32 kHz XO solutions, 32 kHz TCXOs, 1 Hz to 1 MHz XO/TCXOs, µPower oscillators, low power, low jitter, differential, and high-temp oscillators, AEC-Q100 automotive and clock generators. The company was founded by Markus Lutz and Aaron Partridge in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.