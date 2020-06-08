Raymond James Remains a Buy on Russel Metals (RUSMF)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Russel Metals (RUSMF), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.21.

Russel Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.24.

The company has a one-year high of $17.52 and a one-year low of $7.75. Currently, Russel Metals has an average volume of 3,331.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RUSMF in relation to earlier this year.

Russel Metals, Inc. is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The company operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers. The Energy Products segment distributes oil country tubular goods, line pipe, tubes, valves and fittings primarily to the energy industry in Western Canada and the U.S. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.