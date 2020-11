Raymond James Remains a Buy on Ready Capital (RC)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ready Capital (RC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

Ready Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Ready Capital’s market cap is currently $670.5M and has a P/E ratio of 34.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, Loan Acquisitions and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Originations segment originate SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using multiple loan origination channels through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing segment acquires, originates and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of its business strategy. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GMFS, LLC originates residential mortgage loans eligible to be purchased, guaranteed or insured by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, USDA and VA through retail, correspondent and broker channels. Ready Capital was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.