Raymond James Remains a Buy on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on PCB Bancorp (PCB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.18.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PCB Bancorp.

Based on PCB Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.93 million and net profit of $5.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.26 million and had a net profit of $4.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCB in relation to earlier this year.

PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It includes personal and business checking accounts and savings accounts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.