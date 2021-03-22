Raymond James Remains a Buy on OneWater Marine (ONEW)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on OneWater Marine (ONEW), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.35, close to its 52-week high of $44.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 67.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

OneWater Marine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OneWater Marine’s market cap is currently $619.2M and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ONEW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OneWater Marine, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which holds interests in OneWater LLC. It operates as a recreational boat retailer. The company was founded by Austin Singleton on April 3, 2019 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.