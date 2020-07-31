Raymond James Remains a Buy on OneWater Marine (ONEW)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on OneWater Marine (ONEW) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.65, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OneWater Marine with a $19.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OneWater Marine’s market cap is currently $387.5M and has a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OneWater Marine, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which holds interests in OneWater LLC. It operates as a recreational boat retailer. The company was founded by Austin Singleton on April 3, 2019 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.