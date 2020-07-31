Raymond James Remains a Buy on OneWater Marine (ONEW)

Christine Brown- July 31, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on OneWater Marine (ONEW) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.65, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OneWater Marine with a $19.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OneWater Marine’s market cap is currently $387.5M and has a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OneWater Marine, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which holds interests in OneWater LLC. It operates as a recreational boat retailer. The company was founded by Austin Singleton on April 3, 2019 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts