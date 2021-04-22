Raymond James Remains a Buy on Old Republic International (ORI)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Old Republic International (ORI) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.76, close to its 52-week high of $23.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The the analyst consensus on Old Republic International is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Old Republic International’s market cap is currently $7.28B and has a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2021, Aldo Zucaro, a Director at ORI sold 100,000 shares for a total of $2,000,000.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment involves in providing property and liability insurance to commercial clients. The Title Insurance Group segment includes issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment consists of mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity operations. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.