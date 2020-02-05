Raymond James Remains a Buy on OceanaGold (OCANF)

In a report issued on January 31, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on OceanaGold (OCANF), with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.92, close to its 52-week low of $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.8% and a 30.6% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudbay Minerals, Lundin Mining, and Ivanhoe Mines.

OceanaGold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.01, which is a 51.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

OceanaGold’s market cap is currently $1.2B and has a P/E ratio of 71.48. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

OceanaGold Corp. operates as a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The company’s assets are located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects.