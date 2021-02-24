Raymond James Remains a Buy on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

In a report issued on February 22, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Occidental Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.35.

Occidental Petroleum’s market cap is currently $24.27B and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

