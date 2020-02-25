Raymond James Remains a Buy on Northland Power (NPIFF)

Raymond James analyst David Quezada maintained a Buy rating on Northland Power (NPIFF) today and set a price target of C$34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.54, close to its 52-week high of $24.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 77.0% success rate. Quezada covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Fortis, and Emera.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northland Power with a $22.59 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.85 and a one-year low of $17.38. Currently, Northland Power has an average volume of 5,913.

Northland Power, Inc. engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Thermal, On-shore Renewables, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.