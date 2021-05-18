Raymond James Remains a Buy on NexImmune (NEXI)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on NexImmune (NEXI) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.98, close to its 52-week low of $17.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 39.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NexImmune is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEXI in relation to earlier this year.

NexImmune Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing immunotherapy to employ body’s T cells to generate immune response that mimics natural biology. Its creates therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases.

