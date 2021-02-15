Raymond James Remains a Buy on National Retail Properties (NNN)

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan reiterated a Buy rating on National Retail Properties (NNN) on February 11. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 69.1% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and Spirit Realty Capital.

National Retail Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.87 and a one-year low of $24.04. Currently, National Retail Properties has an average volume of 1.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NNN in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NNN in relation to earlier this year.

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.