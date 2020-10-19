Raymond James Remains a Buy on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.60, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Juniper Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion and net profit of $61.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $46.2 million.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

