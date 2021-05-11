Raymond James Remains a Buy on I3 Verticals (IIIV)

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on I3 Verticals (IIIV). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 68.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on I3 Verticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00, implying a 33.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.99 and a one-year low of $20.25. Currently, I3 Verticals has an average volume of 141.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IIIV in relation to earlier this year.

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software and Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded on January 17, 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.