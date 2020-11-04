Raymond James Remains a Buy on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hilton Worldwide Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hilton Worldwide Holdings’ market cap is currently $25.14B and has a P/E ratio of 676.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton on March 18, 2010 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More on HLT: