Raymond James Remains a Buy on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hancock Whitney (HWC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hancock Whitney with a $22.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.42 and a one-year low of $14.32. Currently, Hancock Whitney has an average volume of 515.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HWC in relation to earlier this year.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.