Raymond James Remains a Buy on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster reiterated a Buy rating on FS Bancorp (FSBW) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FS Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a one-year high of $60.65 and a one-year low of $27.50. Currently, FS Bancorp has an average volume of 10.96K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSBW in relation to earlier this year.

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. The Home Lending segment offers one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as originating adjustable rate mortgage. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, WA.