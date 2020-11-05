Raymond James Remains a Buy on Essential Properties Realty (EPRT)

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Essential Properties Realty (EPRT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 58.2% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Essential Properties Realty with a $19.25 average price target.

Based on Essential Properties Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.5 million and net profit of $10.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.76 million and had a net profit of $7.95 million.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.