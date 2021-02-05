Raymond James Remains a Buy on Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Corporate Office Properties (OFC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

Corporate Office Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

The company has a one-year high of $30.57 and a one-year low of $15.23. Currently, Corporate Office Properties has an average volume of 749.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OFC in relation to earlier this year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.