Raymond James Remains a Buy on Chubb (CB)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Chubb (CB) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 68.7% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chubb with a $177.30 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $179.01 and a one-year low of $93.10. Currently, Chubb has an average volume of 1.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CB in relation to earlier this year.

Chubb Limited, formerly known as ACE Limited, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. With approximately 33,000 employees, the company operates in 54 countries and territories. The company’s insurance products cover life insurance, property and casualty (P&C), accident and health, and reinsurance. Chub is also the world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurance company. The company operates under six segments: North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

