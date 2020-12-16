Raymond James Remains a Buy on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan reiterated a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

The the analyst consensus on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.84 and a one-year low of $7.74. Currently, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc has an average volume of 39.75K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PINE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate company, which owns and operates portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company was founded in August 2019 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.