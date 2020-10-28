Raymond James Releases a Hold Rating on Tradeweb Markets (TW)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to Tradeweb Markets (TW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.84.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tradeweb Markets is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.71.

Based on Tradeweb Markets’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $212 million and net profit of $30.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $191 million and had a net profit of $12.83 million.

Tradeweb Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets, and equities asset classes. It also provides related pre-trade pricing and post-trade processing services. Its network is comprised of clients across the institutional, wholesale, and retail client sectors, including global asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, central banks, banks and dealers, proprietary trading firms and retail brokerage and financial advisory firms, as well as regional dealers. The company was founded by Lee Olesky in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.