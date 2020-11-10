Raymond James Releases a Hold Rating on TC Pipelines (TCP)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to TC Pipelines (TCP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

TC Pipelines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TC Pipelines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $95 million and net profit of $57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93 million and had a net profit of $55 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TC Pipelines LP engages in natural gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.