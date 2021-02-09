Raymond James Releases a Hold Rating on S&P Global (SPGI)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Hold rating to S&P Global (SPGI) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $332.39.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 73.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&P Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $406.80.

The company has a one-year high of $379.87 and a one-year low of $186.06. Currently, S&P Global has an average volume of 1.71M.

S&P Global, Inc. engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market Intelligence provides multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services. The Platts segment provides information and benchmark prices for the commodity and energy markets. The Indices segment provides variety of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors. The company was founded by James H. McGraw and John A. Hill in 1917 and is headquartered in New York, NY.