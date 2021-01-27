Raymond James Releases a Hold Rating on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to Nasdaq (NDAQ). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.20, close to its 52-week high of $144.40.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nasdaq with a $152.25 average price target.

Nasdaq’s market cap is currently $23.15B and has a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.32.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses. The Corporate Services segment includes its corporate solutions and listing services businesses. The Information Services segment includes data products, index licensing and services businesses. The Market Technology segment is a global technology solutions provider and partner to exchanges, clearing organizations, central securities depositories, regulators, banks, brokers and corporate businesses. The company was founded by Gordon S. Macklin in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.