Raymond James Releases a Buy Rating on Crestwood Equity (CEQP)

Raymond James analyst James Weston assigned a Buy rating to Crestwood Equity (CEQP) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, EnLink Midstream, and Antero Midstream.

Crestwood Equity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.20, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

Crestwood Equity’s market cap is currently $1.62B and has a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.15.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP owns and operates energy midstream infrastructure and engages in the natural gas liquids marketing, supply and logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services and processing, treating and compression services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays in North Dakota, West Virginia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The Storage and Transportation segment includes COLT Hub, which is crude-by-rail terminal serving Bakken crude oil production. The Marketing, Supply and Logistics segment includes West Coast operations, supply and logistics operations, storage and terminals operations, crude oil and produced water trucking operations, and U.S. Salt, LLC. The company was founded on March 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.