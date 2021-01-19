Raymond James Reiterates Their Sell Rating on Shake Shack (SHAK)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated a Sell rating on Shake Shack (SHAK) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.26, close to its 52-week high of $116.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 54.2% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Shake Shack has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $88.29.

Shake Shack’s market cap is currently $4.63B and has a P/E ratio of -158.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHAK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Randall Garutti, the CEO of SHAK sold 75,000 shares for a total of $5,952,062.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.