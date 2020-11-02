Raymond James Reiterates Their Sell Rating on Aon (AON)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Aon (AON). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $184.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aon with a $215.50 average price target.

Based on Aon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.5 billion and net profit of $398 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.61 billion and had a net profit of $277 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 129 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AON in relation to earlier this year.

Aon Plc is engaged in the provision of a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. It operates through Aon United segment. The Aon United segment gives advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through five principal products and service revenue lines: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions consists core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions involves in heath and benefits brokerage and healthcare exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services composes of Affinity, Aon InPoint, and ReView. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.