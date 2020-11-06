Raymond James Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Hold rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $197.35, close to its 52-week high of $204.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verisk Analytics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $203.83, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

Based on Verisk Analytics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $679 million and net profit of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $653 million and had a net profit of $32.9 million.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.