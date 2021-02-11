Raymond James Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Trupanion (TRUP)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper reiterated a Hold rating on Trupanion (TRUP) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.98, close to its 52-week high of $125.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.0% and a 92.9% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and Progenity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trupanion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trupanion’s market cap is currently $4.68B and has a P/E ratio of -2994.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 129 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRUP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.