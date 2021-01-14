Raymond James Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Delta Airlines (DAL)

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Delta Airlines (DAL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 55.4% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delta Airlines is a Hold with an average price target of $46.33, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.48 and a one-year low of $17.51. Currently, Delta Airlines has an average volume of 15.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DAL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products. The company was founded by Collett Everman Woolman in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.