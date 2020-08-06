Raymond James Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Community Health (CYH)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Hold rating on Community Health (CYH) on July 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenet Healthcare, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Community Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.08, representing a -21.5% downside. In a report issued on August 3, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Community Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.52 billion and net profit of $70 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.3 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $167 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CYH in relation to earlier this year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.