Raymond James Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Tristate Capital (TSC)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo reiterated a Buy rating on Tristate Capital (TSC) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 93.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Tristate Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.25.

Tristate Capital’s market cap is currently $783.9M and has a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSC in relation to earlier this year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. It operates through Bank and Investment Mangement segments. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals through TriState Capital Bank subsidiary. The Investment Management segment involves in the investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors through Chartwell and also supports marketing efforts for Chartwell’s proprietary investment products through CTSC Securities. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.